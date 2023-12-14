WARMEST DAY OF THE WEEK...

When we talk about how “warm” it’s going to be this time of year, it often becomes a polarizing topic. Some folks don’t mind avoiding the December chill. Others however, look forward to seasonably cold and snowy weather... It will be difficult to please everyone with this forecast.

Under mostly sunny skies and a breezy southwest wind, we’re going to see a quick warm-up today. Our temperatures will rise into the upper half of the 40s. Inland highs will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of December.

We’ll cool down slightly into the weekend as our next weathermaker arrives. Look for showers, mixed with some wet snowflakes... But most of Friday and Saturday’s precipitation will be across the Northwoods, with less wet weather across eastern Wisconsin. A “handful” of snowy inches will be possible from western Upper Michigan, back across far northern Wisconsin. Meanwhile, only about one-tenth of an inch of rain is expected for the Fox Valley.

This weathermaker will be gone by Sunday, but cloudy skies will linger. Look for an overcast sky over Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Buccaneers. It will still be mild, with a kickoff temperature near 40 degrees. Seasonably cold weather will return early next week.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A mild afternoon, but breezy. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and brisk. Clouds towards dawn. LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops NORTH. Some snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wet flakes NORTHWEST. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

MONDAY: A gradual clearing. Quite blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A little milder. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.