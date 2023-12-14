‘There’s a new cat in town!’: NEW Zoo announces new snow leopard

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park announced a new snow leopard will reside at the facility! “Bodhi” arrived on Tuesday.

“The Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan, or SSP, recommended that Bodhi come to the NEW Zoo,” said Curator of Animals Drew Dinehart. “As an AZA-accredited zoo, we know that the SSP’s recommendations are in the best interest of the animals, especially for such a critically endangered species like this. The recent completion of our new snow leopard habitat meant that this was the perfect time for him to make the move.”

Bodhi is a 5-year-old male snow leopard who was born at the Cleveland Zoo and moved to the Lee Richardson Zoo in Kansas with his brother in 2019.

In a statement, NEW Zoo said once the SSP made its recommendation for Bodhi’s latest move, animal care team members from the zoos worked together to coordinate a travel plan to get him from Garden City, Kansas, to Green Bay.

Although the NEW Zoo does not have a breeding recommendation from the SSP at this time, Bodhi and resident female leopard, Ahava, will get to know each other while living in close proximity.

“Ahava is a fairly shy and reserved snow leopard who seems to take a bit longer to adjust to new surroundings and situations than some other cats might, so we plan to give their relationship lots of time to develop,” the NEW Zoo said Thursday.

According to the NEW Zoo, Bodhi’s previous keepers say he is an easy-going cat and seems to be adjusting to his new home well. That being said, don’t expect to see Bodhi at the zoo right away - he still needs time to acclimate to his new environment. The NEW Zoo will give the public an update when he’s ready to enjoy the outdoor yard!

