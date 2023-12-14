Teen substance abuse down, overdoses up

More than 10% of 12th graders admitted using Delta-8, a psychoactive component of cannabis plants
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school students aren’t turning to substances like alcohol and illegal drugs at the same rate they were during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, there are two sides to this national survey called Monitoring the Future.

The other side is overdose deaths among teens ages 15 through 19 have been rising. Researchers say that’s largely due to illegal use of fentanyl.

The national survey included more than 22,000 teenagers from 235 schools, including one in our region and eight others in Wisconsin.

Alcohol use overall went down this past year compared to pre-pandemic numbers. The same went for the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana.

But for the first time, the survey asked 12th graders about the use of Delta-8, which is a psychoactive substance found in the cannabis plant. About 11% of 12th graders reported using Delta-8. Researchers say they were surprised to see numbers at that level.

Researchers say they’re glad to see the overall declines have persisted.

They say it’s very important to keep educating your teenagers at home about the risks and harms of substance abuse in an open and honest way.

We’ll delve into more information from this study in our weekly First Alert Safety Desk livestream at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

