SNOW THREAT DIMINISHES THIS WEEKEND, ANOTHER RAINY SYSTEM

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
When we talk about how “warm” it’s going to be this time of year, it often becomes a polarizing topic. Some folks don’t mind avoiding the December chill. Others however, look forward to seasonably cold and snowy weather... It will be difficult to please everyone with this forecast.

It’s a beautiful blue sunny day and our temperatures have already risen into the lower 40s as of the noon hour. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s which will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of December.

We’ll cool down slightly into the weekend as our next weathermaker arrives. Look for showers, mixed with some wet snowflakes... But most of Friday and Saturday’s precipitation will be across the Northwoods, with less wet weather across eastern Wisconsin. A “handful” of snowy inches will be possible from western Upper Michigan, back across far northern Wisconsin into Duluth area. Meanwhile, only about one-tenth of an inch of rain is expected for the Fox Valley.

This weathermaker will be gone by Sunday, but cloudy skies will linger. Look for an overcast sky over Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Buccaneers. It will still be mild, with a kickoff temperature near 40 degrees. Seasonably cold weather will return early next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A mild afternoon, but breezy. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and brisk. Clouds towards dawn. LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops NORTH. Isolated chance of wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Not that cold. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: A gradual clearing. Quite blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A little milder. HIGH: 41

