Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women

Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.(Pexels | Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study may have found the secret to morning sickness.

Researchers said the nausea and vomiting that many women experience early in pregnancy is primarily caused by a single hormone.

According to the study, the amount of GDF15 in a woman’s blood during pregnancy, as well as her exposure to it before becoming pregnant, might dictate how severe her symptoms will be.

More than two-thirds of women experience morning sickness during their first trimester.

Rare cases are life-threatening to both mother and fetus.

The study’s authors say this discovery could help lead to better treatments for severe cases of morning sickness.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Awaken Wisconsin helps with Green Bay trafficking arrest
One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting, Awaken Wisconsin assists
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Oconto County Sheriff's Office patch
Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

Latest News

A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case
Appleton duplex fire
Residential fire in Appleton causes over $100k in damages
Community leaders in Tennessee say they do not approve of an after-school “Satan Club” that is...
‘Satan has no room in this district’: Planned after-school ‘Satan Club’ sparking controversy