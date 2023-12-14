Residential fire in Appleton causes over $100k in damages

Appleton duplex fire
Appleton duplex fire(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3200 block of East Canary Street in Appleton on Thursday, Dec. 14.

At around 1 p.m., crews received a call about visible smoke and flames at a duplex. Upon arriving at the scene, crews saw smoke coming from behind the duplex. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, and then both sides of the duplex were searched for residents.

Only one family was home at the time and they made it out safely. Firefighters rescued a cat and a dog as well. Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is still being determined, but firefighters say the smoke alarms in one side of the duplex were working and activated during the fire. Damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $150,000.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to know two ways out of every room. It is important to know two ways out in case one is blocked or dangerous.

