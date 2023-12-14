Progress being made on multiple Shopko redevelopments

Progress on multiple Shopko renovations in Northeastern Wisconsin
By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shopko used to be one of the biggest retail stores in the Midwest. Until the company went bankrupt in 2019 and had to close down their locations.

Locations such as the ones in Kimberly, Neenah, and De Pere are starting to see new life where the former retail store used to be. Neenah has already accomplished this, with 5 stores populating the building, netting a tax revenue of $27,000. The Kimberly location is adding a Festival Foods in 2024, and De Pere is creating a new apartment complex.

This is where the Shopko and many businesses used to be.
This is where the Shopko and many businesses used to be.(Jamal James)

While some businesses are booming, others haven’t done as well. The Shopko that used to be in Menasha is empty to this day. While the location has been sold to an out-of-state investor, it is now publicly listed for anyone with a business to occupy. The current owners plan to keep a retail presence at the location.

