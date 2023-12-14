One person died after house fire in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died after a house fire Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Ashland Street in Oshkosh, on the city’s north side. Four other people were in the home at the time and made it out.

Firefighters received a call around 4:50 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire with people possibly still inside.

The first crew arrived four minutes later and reported some people outside and heavy black smoke coming from the home. Upon a search of the home, the fire department said one resident was found dead.

There was heavy smoke and fire damage to the entire residence. The family is being assisted by the Oshkosh Police Department’s Community Crisis Closet and The American Red Cross.

The people living in the home were alerted to the fire by their working smoke alarm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

