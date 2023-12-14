Officials: Two men indicted for alleged ‘killing spree’ of protected eagles

By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(TMX) -- Two men were indicted in Montana last week for allegedly killing thousands of birds, including federally protected eagles, over the course of several years and selling their feathers and other parts on the black market.

Simon Paul and Travis John Branson were indicted on one count of conspiracy, 13 counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, and one count of violating the Lacey Act, which prohibits trafficking illegally captured wildlife. The bald eagle is the United States’ national symbol.

According to federal prosecutors, Branson sent messages admitting he was “committing felonies” and “telling buyers he was ‘on a killing spree’ to obtain eagle tail feathers for future sales.”

Branson allegedly traveled from Washington state to the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana to meet Paul, who would “help kill, transport and ship bald and golden eagles for future sales on the black market,” according to the indictment.

“In total, the defendants killed approximately 3,600 birds, including eagles,” the indictment said. “The defendants then illegally sold the eagles on the black market for significant sums of cash across the United States and elsewhere.”

According to the indictment, the alleged poaching conspiracy took place from January 2015 to March 2021, while specific eagle killings were alleged between January 2019 and March 2021. The indictment did not specify how many of the thousands of killed birds were protected eagles.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was first enacted in 1940 to protect bald eagles, and was later amended to add golden eagles, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The act prohibits killing, disturbing, or capturing bald or golden eagles, their feathers, nests, or eggs without a permit, and imposes criminal penalties.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 8, 2024.

