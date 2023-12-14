MILDER BUT BREEZY THURSDAY

Temperatures have cooled quickly this evening given clear skies and light winds. Lows will occur around midnight in the upper teens to middle 20s. A southwest wind will pick up through the night leading to rising temperatures prior to dawn. Wind chills will still be around 20 degrees. A southwest breeze will gust to 20 mph during the day pushing highs well into the 40s! Some to the south and west of the Fox Cities may make a run at 50 degrees.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Friday and continues into Saturday. Around the Fox Valley; we’ll see a cold, light rain with a few wet flakes possibly mixing in. There’s a CHANCE for a couple inches of wet snow towards the Highway 8 corridor, and that could lead to some slippery travel early Saturday across the Northwoods. During the day any precipitation should change to light rain before wrapping up by the evening.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Packers forecast is looking dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with kickoff temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. That’s not too cold for folks who are used to being at “The Frozen Tundra”... it’s downright balmy for a December home game!

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WSW 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A frosty night. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A milder afternoon, but breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Rain develops. Wet snow or a mix FAR NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Early snow or a mix NORTH. Otherwise, cloudy with occasional showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Still mild for December. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Filtered sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still seasonably mild. HIGH: 38

