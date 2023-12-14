Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a husband and wife crashed their separate vehicles head-on in a New York town.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone collided around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, New York.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot, WWNY reports.

According to Sgt. Ben Timerman, the couple were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said Wednesday afternoon that Linda Stone is in critical but stable condition.

Timerman said Nicky Stone was also badly injured but didn’t have the hospital’s condition on him.

Investigators have been unable to get information about the crash from the couple, according to Timerman. He said they’ve been unable to speak with the husband because he’s intubated, but they’ve had brief discussions with the wife.

Timerman said investigators have no idea yet as to why the couple was on Elm Ridge Road Tuesday night, how fast they were driving or why their vehicles collided head-on.

The couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp, he said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Awaken Wisconsin helps with Green Bay trafficking arrest
One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting, Awaken Wisconsin assists
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
David Steinmetz
Man pleads no contest to killing mother, stepfather
De Pere school board member calls for censure following outburst
Oconto County Sheriff's Office patch
Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment

Latest News

An Ohio police officer shot and killed two dogs in what the police chief says was “an...
Officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking man at golf course, police say
Green Bay Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth after win number 800 of his 36 year career.
Borseth wins number 800, Phoenix pull away from UIC
Countdown to Christmas: Nutcracker in the Castle at the Paine Art Center
Countdown to Christmas: Nutcracker in the Castle at the Paine Art Center
Countdown to Christmas: Nutcracker in the Castle at the Paine Art Center
Countdown to Christmas: Nutcracker in the Castle at the Paine Art Center