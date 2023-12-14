Green Bay woman accused of keeping mother in filthy conditions

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is accused of neglecting her bedridden mother, leaving her in filth.

Elizabeth Drake appeared in court Thursday on a charge of intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer responded Wednesday to a welfare call on Vroman Street. The complaint said a delivery driver called 911 and said he could hear a woman yelling for help inside the home.

An officer arrived and found Elizabeth Drake standing on the porch. According to the criminal complaint, Elizabeth said it was her mother yelling and said she always yells for help due to her wanting to go to the hospital.

The criminal complaint said when officers entered the home, they noticed the strong odor of animals, garbage, urine, and feces. There was hardly a path to walk through, due to all the garbage on the floor.

The complaint also said an officer observed bugs all over the home and the bathroom was full of dirty clothes, garbage, and bugs. The mother’s room was full of clothes, garbage, toilet paper, and used diapers, and the complaint said there was no safe path to even walk in the room.

The mother was on the bed, which was also described in the criminal complaint as being in a filthy condition. According to the criminal complaint, the mother said she broke her leg a year ago and hadn’t moved from that bed in at least a year. The complaint said the mother didn’t get help from Elizabeth, even when she yelled for help.

In the criminal complaint, Elizabeth stated her mom chose to live in those conditions, even though she couldn’t take care of herself.

Authorities removed the mother from the house and took her to the hospital; Elizabeth was arrested. According to the criminal complaint, she said she ignored her mom’s cries for help because it was bugging her and stopping her from being able to do what she wanted to do, which included being on her computer.

If convicted on the charge, Elizabeth Drake may face a sentence of up to 6 years and a possible fine of up to $10,000. During her Thursday court appearance, a judge set a signature bond of $5,000 and ordered her to have no contact with her mother. Elizabeth’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 3 at 10:30 a.m.

