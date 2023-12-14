Green Bay police close Day Street, tell drivers to avoid area

Police are surrounding a home and trying to communicate with a person inside.
(WBAY file)
(WBAY file)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is telling drivers to find alternate routes around Day Street.

Police are surrounding a home and trying to communicate with a person inside. Police believe this situation is confined to that home.

Day Street is closed from St. George to N. Baird streets. North Irwin Ave. is closed between Harvey and Smith streets.

Police note there may be additional barricades. Drivers should plan to avoid the area.

