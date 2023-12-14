Grand Chute supervisor Ron Wolff files counterclaim in Jim March lawsuit, claiming he was ‘set up’

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Town Supervisor Ron Wolff has filed a counter lawsuit in the case of former town administrator Jim March, who filed a lawsuit earlier this year alleging wrongful termination.

In the counter lawsuit, Wolff claims March planned to entrap Wolff, saying he did it so Wolff would have to leave the town board.

The suit states, “March’s conduct was intended and calculated” and it goes on to say the lawsuit and complaint has hindered Wolff’s ability to participate in politics, as well as severely damaged his reputation.

March’s lawsuit against Grand Chute says they fired him earlier this year in retaliation for his cooperation in a state criminal investigation involving Wolff.

Wolff faces charges for having a private interest in a public contract because one of his companies performed landscaping work for the town while he was in office and the quote was over $10,000 more than the limit set by state law.

Wolff claims in the countersuit, “setting up Ron Wolff was James March’s motivation for incorrectly telling Ron Wolff that a loophole for erosion control existed.”

It went on to say, “If one is aware of it enough to report it to law enforcement (which March did back in 2021) one should have been aware of it enough to report it to the board members who obviously didn’t wish to violate laws, rules and regulations.”

The countersuit requests an injunction ordering March to sign a letter accepting full responsibility for Ron Wolff’s violation.

