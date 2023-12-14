Gov. Evers approves over $1 billion for projects across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers has approved over $580 million to finance projects across the state, as well as over $400 million in collaboration with the Wisconsin DNR to improve municipal wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

Evers announced approximately $589 million for a long list of project across the state. The list of approved projects includes:

Construction for a new unified home for all programs within the College of Arts and Human Services at UW-Stout’s Heritage Hall. This project provides greater space efficiencies, utilization, and opportunity for collaboration and informal learning.

Construction for UW-Stevens Point’s Champions Hall, pioneering a new two-story Student Health and Wellness Center addition while providing new accessible parking, a one-story storage area, and preserving essential greenspace. This holistic initiative reflects a strategic investment in academic collaboration and student well-being.

Undertaking vital Minor Facilities Renewal projects at UW-Madison and UW-Platteville to address critical aspects such as fire protection enhancement, chilled water plant expansion, and the replacement of HVAC and electrical systems. Additionally, these projects include the redevelopment of recreational fields at UW-Superior.

The release of grant funds to propel the expansion of Children’s Wisconsin Dental Clinic, a leading provider of pediatric dental care in the state. Responding to heightened demand and spatial constraints, this Non-State Grant will enhance the main campus clinic, vastly improving access and facilitating more straightforward accommodations for same-day patients.

The release of planning funds to ignite preliminary plans for important projects, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) campground toilet/shower and vault toilets replacement at Hartman Creek State Park and UW System’s transformative endeavors of a dynamic remodel at UW-Oshkosh’s Polk Library and a forward-looking classroom modernization at UW- Stevens Point’s Sentry Hall.

Authorizing 17 crucial maintenance and repair projects across various state agencies, including the departments of Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, State Fair Park, and the UW System. This strategic authorization ensures the continued reliability and optimal functionality of essential facilities.

“These critical investments will allow us to modernize our infrastructure and state agency operations while working to meet the needs of the next generation of leaders,” said Gov. Evers. “Whether it’s providing cutting-edge spaces for higher education or expanding capacity and efficiency in existing structures, I’m glad the Commission sees the value in continuing to invest in the future of Wisconsin. I’m excited to see the positive impacts these projects will have across the state in the years to come as we continue our work building a stronger, more successful state for all.”

Gov. Evers also announced, together with the Wisconsin DNR, $414.4 million in financial assistance to 84 municipalities through the Clean Water Fund Program. This funding will help them construct needed water infrastructure and address aging equipment in those municipalities.

Some projects receiving funding include:

The village of Soldiers Grove is receiving $386,000 in funding, including $215,774 of general principal forgiveness and $54,040 of phosphorus reduction priority principal forgiveness, with the remainder through a loan with a reduced interest rate. This funding will be used to reduce concentrations of phosphorus in the effluent from the village’s wastewater treatment plant, as well as to replace and upgrade aging equipment.

The village of Denmark is receiving $5 million in funding, including $1 million of phosphorus reduction priority principal forgiveness and $832,500 of general principal forgiveness, with the remainder through a loan with a reduced interest rate. Denmark will use the funding to construct a tertiary treatment process to reduce phosphorus concentrations in the effluent from the village’s wastewater treatment plant.

The city of Superior is receiving $3,767,373 in funding, including $1,130,212 of general principal forgiveness, with the remainder through a loan with a reduced interest rate. This funding will be used to reduce excessive flow to the wastewater treatment plant in times of wet weather, as well as reduce flooding. Stormwater will be routed to a best management practice for treatment to improve water quality.

“Helping communities replace and modernize aging systems to ensure they meet federal and state regulations is a critical part of our work to ensure every Wisconsinite has healthy, safe, and clean drinking water from their tap,” said Gov. Evers. “These dollars will help communities ensure they have the infrastructure their residents can trust to address wastewater and stormwater and be even better prepared to handle any future challenges that may arise.”

