Fond du Lac expands partnerships for animal control services

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Fond du Lac will have more options for handling animal calls next year.

The city says has finalized contracts with several humane officer organizations to provide animal control services.

Critter Junction, Lucky Dog, and Sandi Paws provide services such as taking custody of stray and abandoned dogs and cats and attempting to reunite pets with their owners.

A fourth organization, the Fond du Lac Humane Society, will continue in its contract to house stray and abandoned animals.

To talk more about this, we are joined by Fond du Lac's City Manager Joe Moore

