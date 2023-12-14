FDA advises families get tested for lead exposure from applesauce

The FDA is investigating a company in Ecuador that supplied cinnamon for the recalled fruit pouches
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a company in Ecuador after applesauce packets made dozens of children sick.

The FDA traced cinnamon, which is the ingredient suspected of making those kids sick, to a company called Negasmart.

Investigators believe there was lead contamination.

The cinnamon was used in applesauce pouches made by Austrofoods and then sold under the brand names WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks in the U.S.

We reported some of the pouches were sold by retailers including Dollar Tree and Amazon. The FDA says despite a recall WanaBana Apple Cinnamon puree was still being sold at Dollar Tree stores in several states last week.

The FDA is advising anyone who ate the applesauce to get tested for lead exposure. It also says anyone with those applesauce products to throw it in the trash, pointing out these puree pouches have a long shelf life.

The FDA says Austrofoods is the only Negasmart customer that ships products to the U.S., and Negasmart doesn’t export any of its products directly here.

Austrofoods and WanaBana are working on a process to reimburse some health care expenses related to it.

