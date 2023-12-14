Ellen DeGeneres remembers Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss with touching video a year after his death

Ellen DeGeneres posted a touching tribute video on Instagram, highlighting some of her...
Ellen DeGeneres posted a touching tribute video on Instagram, highlighting some of her favorite memories with Stephen "tWitch" Boss.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello | Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ellen DeGeneres is taking time to remember her late friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss on the anniversary of his death.

DeGeneres posted a touching tribute video on Instagram, highlighting some of her favorite memories with Boss.

The comedian shared that the two would sing and dance to some song every day and end each show by walking off set arm-in-arm to her dressing room.

“His memory lives on. I love him so much. And I miss him so much,” DeGeners said in the video. “It’s a reminder every day that you never know what someone is going through because he was a happy guy – I thought – and I was really close to him, and he never shared that with me.”

Boss took his own life at age 40 last December.

He had been most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Boss initially rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robinson Project” before becoming a runner up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 and returning as an All-Star and judge.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” his wife Allison Holker Boss said at the time of his death. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Awaken Wisconsin helps with Green Bay trafficking arrest
One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting, Awaken Wisconsin assists
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Oconto County Sheriff's Office patch
Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

Latest News

A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case
Appleton duplex fire
Residential fire in Appleton causes over $100k in damages
Community leaders in Tennessee say they do not approve of an after-school “Satan Club” that is...
‘Satan has no room in this district’: Planned after-school ‘Satan Club’ sparking controversy
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women