DSPS speeds up licensing for Wisconsin health care students

Wisconsin students pursuing jobs in health care will now be able to enter the workforce at a faster pace. It’s thanks to new tool implemented at the state’s private colleges and universities that cuts down the time it takes to get licensed by connecting them directly to the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

The new program offers Wisconsin colleges an opportunity to get approved for graduation in bulk electronically.

DSPS leaders say there are quite a few requirements to become licensed in the health care field with long waiting periods in between. The License Educator Access Portal, or LEAP, allows students to move through the waiting phase in days instead of several weeks.

LEAP also allows participating colleges and universities to electronically notify DSPS when a student meets graduation requirements, as opposed to the previous process of manually uploading a statement of graduation for each individual license application.

DSPS says many employers are in need of good workers and streamlining the licensing process for students is a way to fill that need.

“Everything is still verified,” said Dr. Eric. Fulcomer, the President of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. “Everything is still the way has been as far as making sure things are accurate. This is just giving our faculty and our administrators a quicker process to go in and verify that graduation.”

Dr. Fulcomer says it will lessen the frustration for graduates, institutions and for employers, by being able to fill open positions faster. The streamlining process will take effect this upcoming graduation season.

