DSPS speeds up licensing for Wisconsin health care students

(WJHG)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wisconsin students pursuing jobs in health care will now be able to enter the workforce at a faster pace. It’s thanks to new tool implemented at the state’s private colleges and universities that cuts down the time it takes to get licensed by connecting them directly to the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

The new program offers Wisconsin colleges an opportunity to get approved for graduation in bulk electronically.

DSPS leaders say there are quite a few requirements to become licensed in the health care field with long waiting periods in between. The License Educator Access Portal, or LEAP, allows students to move through the waiting phase in days instead of several weeks.

LEAP also allows participating colleges and universities to electronically notify DSPS when a student meets graduation requirements, as opposed to the previous process of manually uploading a statement of graduation for each individual license application.

DSPS says many employers are in need of good workers and streamlining the licensing process for students is a way to fill that need.

“Everything is still verified,” said Dr. Eric. Fulcomer, the President of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. “Everything is still the way has been as far as making sure things are accurate. This is just giving our faculty and our administrators a quicker process to go in and verify that graduation.”

Dr. Fulcomer says it will lessen the frustration for graduates, institutions and for employers, by being able to fill open positions faster. The streamlining process will take effect this upcoming graduation season.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Awaken Wisconsin helps with Green Bay trafficking arrest
One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting, Awaken Wisconsin assists
Oconto County Sheriff's Office patch
Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

Latest News

Didion Milling Inc.
Didion Milling agrees to pay $1.8m in penalties after deadly blast in 2017
Green Bay Police surrounding home on Day Street; drivers should seek alternate routes
Green Bay police close Day Street, tell drivers to avoid area
FILE - The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments at the Wisconsin state Capitol...
Wisconsin Supreme Court makes interim state court director permanent despite complaints
Mugshot of Codi Miller after his arrest following the 2018 motorcycle crash that killed his...
Appeals court upholds conviction for fatal Calumet County drunk-driving crash