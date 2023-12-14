Didion Milling agrees to pay $1.8m in penalties after deadly blast in 2017

Didion Milling Inc.
Didion Milling Inc.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Corn milling company Didion Milling agrees to pay over $1.8 million in penalties and make major safety improvements. OSHA reports this is due to an explosion at the facility six years ago that killed five workers and injured others.

Didion is required to develop a safety system, work with experts, and train employees in safety. The company will also work closely with OSHA to ensure safety.

The settlement comes after two company officials were found guilty in October of falsifying documents and obstructing an OSHA investigation. The company also pleaded guilty to related charges and agreed to pay more than $10 million to the victims and a $1 million fine.

Other company officials have admitted guilt to various charges and await sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Awaken Wisconsin helps with Green Bay trafficking arrest
One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting, Awaken Wisconsin assists
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Oconto County Sheriff's Office patch
Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

Latest News

Green Bay Police surrounding home on Day Street; drivers should seek alternate routes
Green Bay police close Day Street, tell drivers to avoid area
DSPS speeds up licensing for Wisconsin health care students
FILE - The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments at the Wisconsin state Capitol...
Wisconsin Supreme Court makes interim state court director permanent despite complaints
Mugshot of Codi Miller after his arrest following the 2018 motorcycle crash that killed his...
Appeals court upholds conviction for fatal Calumet County drunk-driving crash