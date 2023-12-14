Didion Milling agrees to pay $1.8m in penalties after deadly blast in 2017

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Corn milling company Didion Milling agrees to pay over $1.8 million in penalties and make major safety improvements. OSHA reports this is due to an explosion at the facility six years ago that killed five workers and injured others.

Didion is required to develop a safety system, work with experts, and train employees in safety. The company will also work closely with OSHA to ensure safety.

The settlement comes after two company officials were found guilty in October of falsifying documents and obstructing an OSHA investigation. The company also pleaded guilty to related charges and agreed to pay more than $10 million to the victims and a $1 million fine.

Other company officials have admitted guilt to various charges and await sentencing.

