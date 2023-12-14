De Pere school district sets timeline for referendums

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere is laying out a plan to move forward with several referendums.

The district asked the community for feedback and used that information to develop a timeline.

The superintendent of De Pere schools says there is still a lot of work to do to educate people who live in the district about why these referendums are needed, but he considers the surveys that went out to be a success. Over 20% of the district responded, when the goal was a 17% response rate.

“Going back and saying, OK, we’re having further dialogue about this,” Superintendent Christopher Thompson said. “We are educating the community about the why, and then coming back saying, ‘Hey, this is why we listened to you. We made such changes. We know you said you were concerned by this. We understand your concern.’”

The surveys showed 53% of the district supports an operational referendum, which would fund personnel, academic staff, technology upgrades and security. The referendum for $4.75 million for 5 years will be on the April ballot next year.

The capital referendum was split into two questions.

Capital for critical maintenance, seeking $22 million over 20 years, is slated to go on the November 2024 ballot. That would support renovations, blacktop repairs, and new HVAC systems and roofs at several schools.

A capital referendum for enrollment growth would go on the April 2026 ballot. That deals with the issue of building a new high school.

Surveys revealed a majority of district residents supported the capital referendum but not the $206.6 million price tag, which is why it’s now divided into two parts.

“That will pull the $22 million off the $206 [million], then from there we will look at what can we do for a lesser dollar amount. Might we need to look at the options going into the building and say, are there pieces of this that we can put off until a later time? Use existing components in the district for those functions? Have those conversations, and what are ways we can pull the cost down on the building,” Thompson said.

The superintendent said the goal is obviously to have successful referendums, so if it takes longer to pass them it’s worth it. The district hopes to have the new high school built and ready for the 2029-30 school year.

There will be town hall meetings in the new year to continue educating people about why the referendum funding is needed.

