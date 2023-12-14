Countdown to Christmas: Nutcracker in the Castle at the Paine Art Center

Countdown to Christmas: Nutcracker in the Castle at the Paine Art Center
By Emily Beier
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Traditions are part of the fun during the holidays. A tradition for many people across Wisconsin is a visit to the Paine Art Center during the Nutcracker in the Castle.

This is the 17th season for the Nutcracker in the Castle. They offer guided tours, candlelight tours and more immersive experiences at the Cupcake Cafe with the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“I love seeing the joy that children get. The, oh my gosh, look at that,” explained Noell Dickmann, the Marketing Manager at the Paine Art Center. “Especially on guided tours when they interact with the characters or they come to this room too and they see the dancers and it’s just that wow moment that people have. I mean I think everybody, all ages will have that moment but especially the kids, that look of wonder and pure joy that they see, it’s so delightful!”

The Paine Art Center will host the Nutcracker in the Castle until January 8th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Awaken Wisconsin helps with Green Bay trafficking arrest
One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting, Awaken Wisconsin assists
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
David Steinmetz
Man pleads no contest to killing mother, stepfather
De Pere school board member calls for censure following outburst
Oconto County Sheriff's Office patch
Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment

Latest News

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth after win number 800 of his 36 year career.
Borseth wins number 800, Phoenix pull away from UIC
Countdown to Christmas: Nutcracker in the Castle at the Paine Art Center
Countdown to Christmas: Nutcracker in the Castle at the Paine Art Center
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives by Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield during the first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores franchise-record 64 points, Bucks beat Pacers 140-126
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together