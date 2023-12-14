Countdown to Christmas: Nutcracker in the Castle at the Paine Art Center

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Traditions are part of the fun during the holidays. A tradition for many people across Wisconsin is a visit to the Paine Art Center during the Nutcracker in the Castle.

This is the 17th season for the Nutcracker in the Castle. They offer guided tours, candlelight tours and more immersive experiences at the Cupcake Cafe with the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“I love seeing the joy that children get. The, oh my gosh, look at that,” explained Noell Dickmann, the Marketing Manager at the Paine Art Center. “Especially on guided tours when they interact with the characters or they come to this room too and they see the dancers and it’s just that wow moment that people have. I mean I think everybody, all ages will have that moment but especially the kids, that look of wonder and pure joy that they see, it’s so delightful!”

The Paine Art Center will host the Nutcracker in the Castle until January 8th, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.