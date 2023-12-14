Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Green Bay in April

Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld(DECC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the Weidner Center in Green Bay next April, according to the Weidner’s website.

The Weidner says Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine at The Weidner’s Cofrin Family Hall stage in Green Bay on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale December 19.

In addition to his stand-up routines, the comedian is widely known for his sitcom, “Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, which aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. He’s also the creator of the hit online series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Awaken Wisconsin helps with Green Bay trafficking arrest
One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting, Awaken Wisconsin assists
Oconto County Sheriff's Office patch
Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

Latest News

(WBAY file)
Green Bay police close Day Street, tell drivers to avoid area
Mugshot of Codi Miller after his arrest following the 2018 motorcycle crash that killed his...
Appeals court upholds conviction for fatal Calumet County drunk-driving crash
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca en Washington el 6 de diciembre de 2023. ...
Biden coming to Milwaukee next week for third visit to battleground Wisconsin this year
Broken windows in a home after a fire in Oshkosh
Person found dead in Oshkosh house fire