Arrest made connected to Riverdale Drive in Appleton incident from November

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said an arrest has been made in connection to an incident in Appleton from November.

Police said Joseph Ware, age 41, the suspect from the welfare check that prompted a Special Weapons and Tactics Team deployment on November 16 on Riverdale Drive, was arrested Thursday in Green Bay.

The arrest was made by the United States Marshal Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Ware was found to have a semi-automatic handgun during his arrest, police said.

Back in November, the Appleton Police Department initially responded to the 1300 block of South Riverdale Drive for a welfare check. Shortly after 12 p.m. on November 16, a victim was able to exit the home, allowing officers to establish a perimeter around the area. They were told a man was inside the house and possibly had a weapon.

The S.W.A.T. team was deployed, and K9 units and negotiators were on the scene as well. After a search of the house, the man was not found inside.

Because the home was close to schools, police worked with school officials for the safe release of the students after the school day ended.

