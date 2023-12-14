Appeals court upholds conviction for fatal Calumet County drunk-driving crash

Mugshot of Codi Miller after his arrest following the 2018 motorcycle crash that killed his...
Mugshot of Codi Miller after his arrest following the 2018 motorcycle crash that killed his passenger and seriously injured a child on a bicycle(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man with repeated drunk-driving convictions will stay in prison for a fatal crash that killed his passenger and seriously injured a child on a bicycle in 2018.

Codi Miller was found guilty by a jury on all 7 charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating while revoked, and failing to have a court-ordered ignition interlock system. Miller’s blood-alcohol content (BAC) was limited to 0.02% instead of the usual 0.08 because of previous convictions.

Miller was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 14 more years under extended supervision.

Miller argued mistakes were made at his sentencing about his blood-alcohol content. But an appellate court upheld a circuit court ruling that Miller failed to prove the numbers were wrong. It also agreed there were many more relevant factors, including the death of an individual and a child who will face a lifetime of medical issues, that modifying his sentence wasn’t warranted.

In his appeal, Miller said the judge erred at the sentencing hearing by saying his BAC was .210 when it was proven at trial to be .153. That’s still almost 8 times the limit he was allowed and almost twice the standard legal limit.

At a hearing with the appellate court, the State introduced Miller’s medical records from the hospital after the crash showing his blood-alcohol content was 0.210. Blood drawn one hour later was tested by the state crime lab, which gave a result of 0.153.

The BAC of .210 was in the pre-sentencing report and neither Miller nor his attorney challenged it. At an evidentiary hearing, Miller could not explain why his attorney didn’t object to it in the report or correct it at his sentencing. The appellate judges noted that Miller didn’t claim in his appeal to have ineffective counsel.

Online court records indicate Miller, formerly from Kaukauna, is serving his sentence at New Lisbon Correctional Institution in Juneau County.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Awaken Wisconsin helps with Green Bay trafficking arrest
One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting, Awaken Wisconsin assists
Oconto County Sheriff's Office patch
Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

Latest News

FILE - The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments at the Wisconsin state Capitol...
Wisconsin Supreme Court makes interim state court director permanent despite complaints
(WBAY file)
Green Bay police close Day Street, tell drivers to avoid area
Jerry Seinfeld
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Green Bay in April
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca en Washington el 6 de diciembre de 2023. ...
Biden coming to Milwaukee next week for third visit to battleground Wisconsin this year