Appeals court upholds conviction for fatal Calumet County drunk-driving crash

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man with repeated drunk-driving convictions will stay in prison for a fatal crash that killed his passenger and seriously injured a child on a bicycle in 2018.

Codi Miller was found guilty by a jury on all 7 charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating while revoked, and failing to have a court-ordered ignition interlock system. Miller’s blood-alcohol content (BAC) was limited to 0.02% instead of the usual 0.08 because of previous convictions.

Miller was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 14 more years under extended supervision.

Miller argued mistakes were made at his sentencing about his blood-alcohol content. But an appellate court upheld a circuit court ruling that Miller failed to prove the numbers were wrong. It also agreed there were many more relevant factors, including the death of an individual and a child who will face a lifetime of medical issues, that modifying his sentence wasn’t warranted.

In his appeal, Miller said the judge erred at the sentencing hearing by saying his BAC was .210 when it was proven at trial to be .153. That’s still almost 8 times the limit he was allowed and almost twice the standard legal limit.

At a hearing with the appellate court, the State introduced Miller’s medical records from the hospital after the crash showing his blood-alcohol content was 0.210. Blood drawn one hour later was tested by the state crime lab, which gave a result of 0.153.

The BAC of .210 was in the pre-sentencing report and neither Miller nor his attorney challenged it. At an evidentiary hearing, Miller could not explain why his attorney didn’t object to it in the report or correct it at his sentencing. The appellate judges noted that Miller didn’t claim in his appeal to have ineffective counsel.

Online court records indicate Miller, formerly from Kaukauna, is serving his sentence at New Lisbon Correctional Institution in Juneau County.

