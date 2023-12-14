AJ Dillon has broken right thumb, didn’t practice Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second straight season, a Packers’ thumb is a huge talking point.

With Aaron Jones trying to work back from an MCL sprain, AJ Dillon now has a broken right thumb, an injury sustained late Monday night.

Dillon did not practice Thursday but is holding out hope to play. After all, he’s never missed an NFL game due to injury.

Jones, though, is feeling better and “confident” he can play. As for receivers, Christian Watson still sitting out practice with his hamstring, but the good news: both Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks were able to do some work.

But will Watson get to play against his hometown team? He missed the trip to Tampa last year, as well, with a hamstring.

“I mean it definitely is tough, not being able to play them for a 2nd year in a row, if I am not able to play. But I am shooting for, man I was shooting to play last week honestly, I mean we will see how it goes,” Watson said Thursday.

