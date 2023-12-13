Study lists red flags for abusive relationships

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study Wednesday details red flags of intimate partner violence.

Authors say it’s important to identify early signs because most people aren’t violent or abusive immediately in new relationships. Instead it often comes months into a relationship, when the other person is heavily invested and it’s more difficult to leave.

The study identifies 16 behaviors that can predict abuse.

Some of them are common, like your partner reacting negatively when you say no to something they want. Other early indications include the partner...

acting arrogant or entitled

creating an uncomfortable situation in public

resenting being questioned about how they treat you

dismissing your reasoning or logic because it doesn’t agree with theirs

having sex even though you’re not in the mood

The study is published in the journal Social Psychology and Personality Science.

It’s a serious conversation. We recently reported Wisconsin ranked 8th highest in the country for deaths from domestic violence with 96 homicides, a 20% increase from the year before, including 3 deaths in our area. The average age of the victims was 37 years old.

Experts say if you notice some of these behaviors, it’s a good idea to slow down and get to know the other person better.

The non-profit End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin is a good resource if you or a loved one needs support.

