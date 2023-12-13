State predicts nursing shortage will worsen through 2040

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the need for health care continues to grow in our state, the health care workforce is struggling to keep up.

Action 2 News has been following the strain on nurses for years now.

The numbers in the latest nurse supply and demand forecast from the Department of Workforce Development are concerning. It predicts a gap of nearly 23,000 nurses in our state by 2040.

One of the reasons is that people in our state are getting older. The Department of Administration says the number of people 60 and older is expected to increase more than 40% over the next two decades. They’ll need more care, and the number of nurses to help them is falling behind the demand.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association’s senior vice president of workforce and clinical practice says this is a chance to brainstorm.

“Any nursing shortage is tough but also prompts our health care delivery system to get creative, get innovative,” Ann Zenk said.

Innovative like using technology and trying more collaborative, team-based care.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.