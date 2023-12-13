Shopko demolition in De Pere to make way for apartments, hotel

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Demolition is underway on the old Shopko store in De Pere.

The former retail store along De Pere’s Broadway St. has been closed since 2019.

We first told you about the city’s plans for the property in August, when the De Pere common council voted unanimously to replace the store with a five-building complex.

The redevelopment would include more than 100 apartments, 20 condominiums, an 80-room hotel, and retail, office and commercial space. There are also plans for a parking structure.

Shopko filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and in March of that year announced the closing of all Shopko stores, including the one on Broadway St. that had been open for decades.

Shopko has a strong legacy in Wisconsin. The first store opened in 1962 on Military Ave. in Green Bay. That store was purchased in 2020 by H.J. Martin and Son.

