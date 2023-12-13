Phoenix women’s coach Borseth eyes 800th win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay head coach Kevin Borseth has a chance to accomplish a feat achieved by only 15 other coaches in Division One and Division Two women’s basketball, win 800 games in a career.

The Phoenix fell short of that last week against DePaul, and now return home for the first time in 31 days to face UIC. Now they can reach that milestone in front of their home crowd at the Kress Center.

“Well I have 72 at the junior college level too you don’t give me credit for Scott. So, I’m already beyond the 800 mark. I’ve just been around a long time and I think there will be time to reflect back on that. I’ve been surrounded by a lot of good people, coaches, players and supporters all through the whole thing. It’s been a good ride so far. Hopefully we can keep it going a little further,” said Borseth.

Borseth began his coaching career in 1987 with Division II Michigan Tech and led the Huskies to.p 225 wins over 11 seasons. He eventually went on to see even more success at Green Bay, and needs just 13 more victories to reach 500 over his two stints with the Phoenix.

Even 37 years later Borseth still has the first on the sidelines with the Phoenix and it’s certainly noticed, and appreciated, by his players.

“I don’t know it feels like one giant family. He’s always looking out for the best of us, and it just feels like somebody, I’ve never been pushed in a way he’s pushed us. He cares so mucha bout you. If he’s not pushing you like that, you know something is wrong. His push and his yelling, whatever it may be, it’s knowing it’s for the best and knowing he’s trying to get the better of the person and the player,” said junior forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz.

