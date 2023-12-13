Packers legend Reggie White featured in ESPN series Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ESPN’s Emmy Award-winning “30 for 30″ series will highlight the life of Green Bay Packers legend Reggie White on Wednesday.

The documentary follows Reggie’s son, Jeremy, as he tries to learn more about his father.

It features never-before-seen footage from a 2004 interview with White just two months before he died from cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 43.

White anchored the Packers defense from 1993 through 1998 and is second all-time among NFL players for career sacks.

The documentary “The Minister of Defense” premieres at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN, and after it airs it will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.