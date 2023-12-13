One victim rescued, three suspects arrested in Green Bay human trafficking sting

GREEN BAY POLICE
GREEN BAY POLICE
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Green Bay police say one victim has been rescued and three suspects have been arrested in a human trafficking sting operation in the city,

Police say last Thursday, December 7, detectives rescued one female believed to be a victim and arrested three men suspected of soliciting prostitution. The men were cited for Pandering, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 9 months in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Green Bay police were assisted by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the non-profit Awaken Wisconsin on this case.

If you know or suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call local police.

“Traffickers tend to target those with vulnerabilities, such as poverty, homelessness, or drug addiction,” Police Capt. Jeff Brester wrote in a statement. “Our detectives deserve credit for convictions. It’s continuous work to find those who are involved, and gain the trust of victims that we’re here to help so they don’t end up being part of a cycle.”

