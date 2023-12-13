Oconto city attorney charged with reckless endangerment

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto city attorney Frank Calvert is due in court on December 19 as the defendant in a criminal case.

Calvert is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment.

According to the criminal complaint, which was filed last week, Calvert was target-shooting from his porch in the Town of Oconto on Thanksgiving Day.

One of the bullets went through the window of a neighboring house. A woman near the window suffered cuts near her eyes from the flying glass, and the .223 round grazed a man in the shoulder, leaving a cut and a red mark; the man said it felt like something burned him.

Sheriff’s deputies say they heard more shots in the distance when they responded to the call. They put on additional armor and walked some ways to find Calvert holding an AR-15 carbine-style rifle. He put his weapon on the ground when deputies told him to. He was cooperative and pointed to a target leaning against a tree and a small pumpkin on a stump he was using for target practice.

He admitted the rifle and a box of full metal jacket rounds were his. He said he found it hard to believe a round traveled far enough to hit the victims’ house, but deputies say the direction he was shooting at the targets was consistent with the trajectory to the house.

Each count is a Class F felony, which carries up to 12½ years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.