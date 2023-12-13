MORNING CLOUDS, THEN AFTERNOON SUN

As warmer air aloft in the sky flows into Wisconsin this morning, we’re seeing plenty of clouds. We can’t rule out a few flurries, but most folks will stay dry. As we go into the afternoon, sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin. As our skies brighten up, we’ll see high temperatures rise into the seasonable low to middle 30s.

Southwest winds will be light today, but they’ll become stronger tomorrow. This breeze will fetch us a stretch of warmer than normal weather into the weekend. Highs tomorrow will climb into the mild middle to upper 40s. That’s about 15 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of December.

We’re gathering details on our next weathermaker... It’s a disturbance that will bring us periods of mainly rain Friday and Saturday. However, it’s going to be cold enough for wet snow, or mixed precipitation across northern Wisconsin. There’s a CHANCE for a couple inches of wet snow towards the Highway 8 corridor, but there’s some uncertainty on that. Regardless, with potentially slippery travel across the Northwoods Friday night and Saturday morning, our severe weather outlook will be in the LOW category.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Packers forecast is looking dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with kickoff temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. That’s not too cold for folks who are used to being at “The Frozen Tundra”...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Morning clouds. Maybe a few flurries? Afternoon sun. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A frosty night. LOW: 24, steady temps late

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A milder afternoon, but breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Rain develops. Wet snow or a mix FAR NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Early snow or a mix NORTH. Otherwise, cloudy with occasional showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A little cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Filtered sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 39

