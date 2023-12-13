Marinette, Menominee communities come together to help teen after crash injuries

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fundraising is underway for a teenage boy who was seriously injured after he was hit by a car.

Bryce Steinfath, 17, was hit and dragged over 50 yards by a car while walking home from Marinette High School last Friday.

According to a GoFundMe page, Steinfath suffered extensive mouth and facial injuries, a brain bleed, broken ribs, and punctured lungs. He’s currently recovering at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Booster clubs from both Marinette and Menominee schools are offering support to Steinfath and his family.

The Marinette Marine’s Booster Club announced on Facebook that, along with its partners at the middle school booster club, will be donating concession stand profits from the Girls’ and Boys’ basketball games happening this Friday. The Menominee Maroons Booster Club’s Facebook page linked to Steinfath’s GoFundMe.

In a local news article linked on Steinfath’s GoFundMe page, authorities confirmed the crash is under investigation.

