Major retailers stop selling water bead toys

Amazon, Target and Walmart agree to stop selling the toys that consumer officials consider dangerous
Consumer officials consider water beads a dangerous toy, easy for young children to swallow, resulting in serious harm or death
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some major retailers will stop selling water bead toys.

We reported in September about a recall for some water bead toys sold at Target after one baby died.

Target, Amazon and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.

Water beads are tiny balls made out of extremely absorbent polymer material. They’re said to help kids with fine motor skills and counting. But they’re small and easy to swallow.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says when exposed to liquid, the beads can expand to 100 times their normal size and weight. For that reason, experts say they’re a big health risk if ingested.

Earlier this year, the CPSC issued a safety alert about the beads, saying they can cause a variety of serious symptoms and life-threatening injuries which could require surgery to remove.

We checked Wednesday morning and were still able to find water beads marketed for kids online, including the Amazon, Target and Walmart websites.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

