Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry closed after multiple dead geese

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - First it was eight geese dead, now that number has risen to 12 as of Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Duck Creek Quarry in Howard.

As a precaution, the village has closed the quarry in order to stop the spread of whatever is killing the waterfowl.

“I just wanted to try to help the bird if I could and I couldn’t do anything for it,” said John ver Voren of Suamico. “That was the sad part.”

Ver Voren from Suamico was out running with his dog when he saw a sick gosling near the Duck Creek Quarry. By the next day, he says it was dead.

“I was gonna go and get a net and catch it and bring it to the wildlife sanctuary by Bay Beach but it was too late.”

On Monday afternoon, the Village of Howard was taking reports of dead geese. On Tuesday, a total of eight geese were found dead. That number is now up to 12. and could keep rising. Experts believe it could be avian flu.

DNR wildlife biologist Steven Burns says cases of the avian flu have been circling throughout Wisconsin since last year and mainly exist in waterfowl populations.

It can be spread from bird to bird through things like saliva, and it rises this time of year due to migration patterns.

“There’s higher concentrations of birds moving together or congregating right now, like the dwindling open water sites in the area, so there’s more of a possibility of these different populations commingling and spreading virus at that time,” said Burns.

Burns cautions people from going and touching or even picking up dead or sick birds, as the virus can be transmitted to humans by direct contact.

“Wear gloves, work upwind from the animal, and wash your hands with soap and water after you handle the animal,” Burns advises.

The Village of Howard and the DNR are asking anyone if they see five or more dead waterfowl, or any number of dead birds of prey to call Howard Animal Control for proper pickup.

