The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere school board member calls for censure following outburst
David Steinmetz
Man pleads no contest to killing mother, stepfather
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Owen Backus mugshot
Green Bay homicide suspect identified
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

FILE - Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison...
Wis. schools superintendent asks UW regents to delay vote on diversity positions deal
Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) is congratulated by LeRoy Butler (36) after...
Packers legend Reggie White featured in ESPN series Wednesday
Retzlaff is accused of leading a police chase and failing to appear at numerous court...
Judge orders competency exam for Ann Retzlaff
Picture from Bryce Steinfath's GoFundMe page
Marinette, Menominee communities come together to help teen after crash injuries
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Judge orders competency exam for Ann Retzlaff, former Annie’s Campground owner