COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Christkindlmarket on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is in the air at Green Bay’s very own ‘Christkindlmarket’ on Broadway.

“This year, we’ve expanded our Christkindl market,” said Brook Hafs, the Marketing Director at On Broadway. “This is its second year; in the first year, it was kind of a pilot series to see if people in Green Bay wanted a Christkindlmarket. They absolutely came forward and said yes, we like this. We want more we want it bigger. We want more market dates. So, we responded.”

Coordinators built11 wooden chalets—housing permanent vendors—like Tupalee’s, where you’ll find mosaics, earrings, travel maps and wooden masterpieces made out of reclaimed wood.

“A lot of these pieces have histories so I could tell you, depending on which piece where somebody came from, like parts of that piece you just pointed out actually have an old organ in them,” said Tuppence Weix, owner of Tupalee’s.

Weix doesn’t have a standalone store, so opportunities like this are huge.

“This is exposure,” said Weix. “This is where some of the people who have been following us for a little bit actually get to see our product in person and can make a final decision whether or not they want to buy it or request a custom.”

While you’ll always find Tupalee’s inside a chalet—vendors on this side of the Christkindlmarket will rotate every week.

“It’s going to be a different experience every time you come so you should come more than once,” said Hafs.

There’s ice skating, Santa’s reindeer, caroling and of course, plenty of food. Plus, you can’t miss a meet and greet with one of Santa’s elves.

Christine Maher and Michelle Phillips spent the night searching for the perfect holiday gifts.

“It is my favorite thing to do in Colorado. There’s a smaller one in Denver. So, I was so excited when I saw this was here and this locally and not to drive anywhere. Do it. This is great and I totally get me in the spirit of Christmas,” said Phillips.

Hafs says this is the first of its kind of Christkindlemarket in Green Bay and believes the community will show up for it.

“I love the cultural aspect of what is coming to Green Bay, we are getting a lot more German culture, Asian culture, Spanish culture, the face of Green Bay is changing and it’s a beautiful change I think,” said Maher.

The market will run every Friday from 5-9pm and every Saturday from 11-3pm until December 23.

