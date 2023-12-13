Brown County man accused of attacking pregnant woman

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after authorities said he beat a woman and threatened to kill her.

Green Bay Police arrested 25-year-old Jorge Martinez-Ramirez was taken into custody at his home.

Officers responded to a physical disturbance at the Starbucks on Kimball Street where witnesses reported a man biting and choking a woman.

The criminal complaint says the woman just started living with Martinez-Ramirez for about a week, while she was pregnant with his child. She said he started abusing her after he got angry that she put on perfume.

The victim ran out of the house’s back door after Martinez-Ramirez went into the kitchen and headed for Starbucks to get away. She says she did not know if he had weapons.

He is charged with several counts, including repeated domestic abuse charges.

