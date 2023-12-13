BACK TO THE 40S THURSDAY WITH BREEZY WINDS, WEEKEND RAIN & WET SNOW

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST
It was a cloudy morning, but clouds are beginning to break apart slowly but surely. As our skies brighten up, we’ll see high temperatures rise into the seasonable low to middle 30s.

A warm front will be moving in from Minnesota helping to bring southwest winds on Wednesday, but they’ll become breezy on Thursday. This breeze will fetch us a stretch of warmer than normal weather into the weekend. Highs tomorrow will climb into the mild middle to upper 40s. That’s about 15 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of December.

We’re gathering details on our next weathermaker... It’s a disturbance that will bring us periods of mainly rain Friday and Saturday. However, it’s going to be cold enough for wet snow, or mixed precipitation across northern Wisconsin. There’s a CHANCE for a couple inches of wet snow towards the Highway 8 corridor, but there’s some uncertainty on that. Regardless, with potentially slippery travel across the Northwoods Friday night and Saturday morning, our severe weather outlook will be in the LOW category.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Packers forecast is looking dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with kickoff temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. That’s not too cold for folks who are used to being at “The Frozen Tundra”...

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: WSW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Morning clouds. Maybe a few flurries? Afternoon sun. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A frosty night. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A milder afternoon, but breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Rain develops. Wet snow or a mix FAR NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Early snow or a mix NORTH. Otherwise, cloudy with occasional showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A little cooler. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Filtered sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 41

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wait for the warmup