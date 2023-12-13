3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Geminid Meteor Shower

The annual Geminid Meteor Shower PEAKS tonight! And in this segment of 3 Brilliant Minutes, we’re joined by David Ernst!
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Geminid Meteor Shower PEAKS tonight! And in this segment of 3 Brilliant Minutes, we’re joined by David Ernst!

We learn more about this meteor shower, which David says is typically one of the best, but ignored because of the cold of winter. We also find out what makes this display unusual!

In the video above, David will also give some tips on how to photograph it. Share your photos here.

