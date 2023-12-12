Wisconsin University Regents rejects deal to reduce diversity options

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced Monday that he’s finished negotiating with the Universities of Wisconsin over pay raises and reducing diversity, equity and inclusion positions. The deal was expected to be signed during its emergency meeting Saturday, however the board rejected it 9-8.

Assembly Speaker Vos is now hoping the regents will reconsider their decision following renegotiations, and while Republicans figured out next steps, Democrats were surprised by the rejection vote, but glad it worked in their favor.

On Friday, Republicans say they reached a deal with the UW president. The deal was set to freeze hiring for most diversity positions, while re purposing others, drop an affirmative action faculty hiring program at UW-Madison and create a position focused on conservative thought at the flagship campus.

The deal also would’ve funded an already approved raise for UW employees and help fund building projects. In October, Republican lawmakers blocked pay raises for UW employees until it cut spending on positions that promote diversity.

Rep. Lee Snodgrass, an Appleton Democrat, says it’s bribery.

“This was holding up raises and saying ‘we’ll give you the raises we’ve already approved if you give us this.’ I think that their objection to DEI is frankly that they don’t really understand what Diversity, Equity and Inclusion actually is,” said Rep. Snodgrass.

Republican Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison responded to the claims of bribery saying this is about improving the campus climate and DEI has not produced results suggesting they are improving the campus. He says the GOP isn’t looking to stop DEI completely, they just don’t want to expand it. Rep. Tusler also says the GOP wants DEI to “stop wasting money,” and that the legislature holds the purse.

Regents say they plan to hold a closed-door meeting tomorrow to “deliberate and negotiate funding proposals and matters.” It’s possible there could be more to come from Madison in the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.