Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

