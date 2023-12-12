State plans to retry Brown County arson homicide case

The previous trial for Marcelia Fonseca ended in a mistrial
A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a teenager charged with setting a house fire that killed her baby nephew in 2019.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A young woman will face another trial for the death of her baby nephew after the first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

Marcelia Fonseca, now 19, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and arson for a house fire that killed her baby nephew in 2019. A judge declared a mistrial in October after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

During a court hearing Tuesday, the state said it plans to retry Fonseca’s case. Both the prosecution and the defense agreed they would need a full two weeks to try the case, like before.

The new trial is scheduled for May 1 through May 10 next year. Jury selection is scheduled tentatively for May 1.

Tensions rose when the defense asked the court for a signature bond for Fonseca. Her mother, Jennifer Fonseca, spoke on behalf of the defense and said, “We miss her and we want her home... We need to heal.”

The prosecution countered that the majority of jurors voted to convict Fonseca, that she’s had more than 20 conduct issues in jail, and that the mother was quoted saying she was afraid her daughter would harm people.

Marcelia Fonseca asked to speak but the judge denied her, saying her attorney had to speak for her.

Ultimately, the judge said the charges are too serious for a signature bond, but he modified her bond amount to $150,000 cash.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Owen Backus mugshot
Green Bay homicide suspect identified
Preparations for Mr. G's Supper Club demolition in Jacksonport
Owners, patrons say goodbye at Mr. G’s Supper Club demolition
Menasha police squad car lights
Missing man with cognitive disabilities found safe
Car crashes into pole in De Pere
Car hits utility pole, knocks out power in De Pere

Latest News

David Steinmetz
Man pleads no contest to killing mother, stepfather
Marine collects toy donations from the trunk of a car outside the WBAY Building in Green Bay...
Toys for Tots donations filling WBAY lobby during Last Call
Regular gas is sold for $2.899 a gallon
How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Dec. 5 - Dec. 11
The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of K-9 Magic.
Oshkosh police hold public memorial for beloved K9 Magic