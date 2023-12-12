State plans to retry Brown County arson homicide case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A young woman will face another trial for the death of her baby nephew after the first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

Marcelia Fonseca, now 19, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and arson for a house fire that killed her baby nephew in 2019. A judge declared a mistrial in October after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

During a court hearing Tuesday, the state said it plans to retry Fonseca’s case. Both the prosecution and the defense agreed they would need a full two weeks to try the case, like before.

The new trial is scheduled for May 1 through May 10 next year. Jury selection is scheduled tentatively for May 1.

Tensions rose when the defense asked the court for a signature bond for Fonseca. Her mother, Jennifer Fonseca, spoke on behalf of the defense and said, “We miss her and we want her home... We need to heal.”

The prosecution countered that the majority of jurors voted to convict Fonseca, that she’s had more than 20 conduct issues in jail, and that the mother was quoted saying she was afraid her daughter would harm people.

Marcelia Fonseca asked to speak but the judge denied her, saying her attorney had to speak for her.

Ultimately, the judge said the charges are too serious for a signature bond, but he modified her bond amount to $150,000 cash.

