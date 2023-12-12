Share gifts not viruses at holiday gatherings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Get vaccinated now.” That message comes from doctors in this season of holiday gatherings.

It’s also the season of flu, RSV and COVID, which health officials say are now all on the rise. But you can protect yourself and loved ones before more holiday get-togethers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it takes about two weeks for vaccines to give you the best protection, so getting the snow now would lead right into Christmas.

Doctors say vaccines offer some additional protection before that, and well after.

Vaccination rates are low so far this season but respiratory virus transmission remains high. CDC data across the country shows weekly hospitalizations from COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise.

Wisconsin is now in the moderate category based on testing, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

This call to get vaccinated is especially for older people or people with a weakened immune system. It’s also for the healthy people who want to protect them.

RSV hospitalizations are still high among kids under age 4 and are increasing in adults over 65. There is an RSV vaccine the CDC recommends for adults over 60 and for pregnant women, too.

