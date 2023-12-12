SEASONABLY COLD, BUT BLUSTERY

Today’s weather looks wind-chilly. While our temperatures will be seasonable for the middle of December, it’s going to feel colder due to gusty west winds. Through the afternoon, wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s. That wicked west wind will gradually settle down tonight.

But on the bright side, we’ll finally see sunshine. Some clouds may mix in at times, especially across northern Wisconsin. We can’t rule out some stray flakes along the Upper Michigan border, but most of the lake-effect snow will stay well north of us.

Our forecast looks dry ahead... The only weathermaker that we’re tracking is a disturbance passing through the region towards the start of the weekend. A light wintry mix is possible Friday night, before it turns to rain showers by late Saturday morning. Although the precipitation will be light, freezing drizzle is possible across northern Wisconsin. Watch out for some icy travel Saturday morning... That’s when our severe weather outlook is in the LOW category.

The forecast looks dry for Sunday’s Packers-Buccaneers game. Right now, we’re expecting partly sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees... Unless you’re a football fan visiting from Florida, that’s not too cold for this time of year.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: A bit blustery, with chills in the teens. Mostly sunny, with more clouds NORTH. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds later on. Wind weakens late. LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Not as breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Bright sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A light wintry mix is possible at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: A chance of an early wintry mix, then showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of flakes at night. HIGH: 38

