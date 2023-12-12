Red Kettle campaign has less than 2 weeks to meet goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Less than two weeks to go for the Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign. The goal is to raise $1.4 million for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

The Salvation Army says so far it’s raised 40% of its goal and has just until Saturday, Dec. 23, left to go.

The money raised during the holiday season supports year-round programs such as rent assistance and meal programs, to name just two.

Last year, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay fell short of its $1.3 million goal.

There are 34 red kettles in the Green Bay area. If you see one and don’t have cash, there are several ways you can donate.

“We have two different options right at the kettle. We have a QR code. We also have a sensor that you can use as a phone reader. The other options would be to send a check to our office. We also have a website that you would be able to give at,” Salvation Army development director Renee Main said.

If you would like to volunteer to ring bells, there are still many one-hour shifts to fill. A red kettle with a bell-ringer raises more money than an unstaffed kettle.

This year the Salvation Army is partnering with the Resch Expo to say thank you to those who volunteer as bell ringers. It’s called “Ring to the Resch.”

Bell ringers are entered into a drawing to win a prize package for shows and events at the Resch for each hour of bell ringing.

”The Christmas campaign is our biggest fundraiser of the year at The Salvation Army,” Main said, “and obviously we rely heavily on volunteers to help us reach our goals. Without people out there at the kettles, we would not be bringing in nearly as much money. So we just wanted to do a little appreciation and thank you to those people who go out there and ring.”

