Oshkosh police hold public memorial for beloved K9 Magic

Magic was diagnosed with cancer last month
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is holding a memorial service for K9 officer Magic on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The department’s therapy dog died last month. Police say the golden retriever got sick and then it was discovered she had cancer.

The service is open to the public.

It will be held at Best Western Premier Hotel, 1 N. Main St., starting at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30.

