Man pleads no contest to killing mother, stepfather

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Little Suamico man charged with killing his mother and stepfather pleaded no contest during a court hearing Tuesday.

David Steinmetz, 27, was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Steinmetz is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20. He faces a life sentence, but the defense is expected to argue eligibility for early release and supervision after serving a minimum of 20 years.

Action 2 News obtained a criminal complaint detailing the allegations against Steinmetz and what led up to the murders.

On Oct. 2, at about 9 A.M., an Oconto County deputy responded to a call of two people “pulseless and not breathing” outside a home on the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd. The victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were later identified as 55-year-old Lori Brennan and her 75-year-old husband, Paul Brennan.

A deputy canvassed the neighborhood to speak with possible witnesses. One witness reported hearing “2-3 pop sounds” at about 5:30-6 P.M. the previous day. He noticed a dark car backed into the driveway and spotted a white man in his mid-20s with dark hair go to the back of the vehicle. The witness stated the man “raised something up and heard 2-3 more pops.” The witness believed it to be a paintball gun because “it wasn’t very loud.” The witness saw the man leave in the dark-colored vehicle.

Another witness spotted the same black vehicle back in into the driveway the afternoon of Oct. 1. She recognized the driver to be David Steinmetz.

Investigators were familiar with the home and Steinmetz, who had a “contemptuous relationship” with his mother and stepfather. Officers had investigated David for “juvenile problem complaints” in the past. An investigator said Steinmetz had previously threatened the couple’s lives.

Because of this, Steinmetz became a person of interest almost right away.

Prior to the murders, officers had placed a GPS tracking device on Steinmetz’s vehicle as part of a separate investigation. They were able to confirm that Steinmetz was at the victims’ home when the witness said he heard the popping sounds.

Paul and Lori Brennan

Officers tracked Steinmetz’s vehicle to Oconto and placed Steinmetz in the Oconto County Jail on a probation hold. They searched the car and found a .22 caliber gun believe to have been used in the murders.

Officers searched Steinmetz and his backpack. They found a “large samurai sword” in a sheath tucked into his pants under his shirt.

Steinmetz didn’t want to speak with investigators until days later, on Oct. 6. He gave word that he wanted to speak with the investigators, and he talked about a five-day sleepless stretch in which he “had a lot on his mind.” He said he couldn’t sleep was was “doing erratic stuff.”

Steinmetz admitted to using meth and “was using a good amount here and there.” He stated that he would “hotrail” a half a gram at a time and he would stay up doing “tweeker stuff” -- erratic symptoms someone experiences when they’re coming down from a high.

On the day of the killings, Steinmetz said something “triggered him.” He said a “voice kept telling him to take a life or his life would be taken.” He went to his mom’s home armed with a gun. Steinmetz said his mom tried to take the gun away from him. He started having thoughts that he “had to take someone out in his family or the rest of his family would be taken out.”

The Brennans were both outside. Steinmetz said he fired several rounds. He believed he hit both his mom and her husband as he was “sporadically firing.” He also admitted later that he reloaded his gun after it jammed.

“[The investigator] asked David if he reloaded the mags after he got done shooting and David stated he missed a bunch of shots. He asked David if he was shooting and then reloaded and David explained the gun jammed up on him and that he reloaded it. He asked if he went back and started shooting again and he stated he thinks but he is not entirely sure because it happened so fast. David stated he started shooting and the gun jammed,” reads the criminal complaint.

